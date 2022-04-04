Starace (Enel) al Ft: “Accelerate the transition to other energy sources, including renewable “

“Enel chief blames EU energy policy for bloc’s reliance on gas imports“:” The head ofIt is in the blames the energy policy of the European Union for the blockade’s dependence on gas imports“. So headlines the business newspaper Financial Times the interview with Enel’s number one, Francesco Staracewho in a long interview questions the Community’s energy policy, short-sighted and defenseless for “too long”.

Second Starace in fact, the European Union would have had to face his own “aggressively” dependence on gas imported a long time ago and urges Member States to quickly switch to other energy sources to break ties with Russiaafter the move of Vladimir Putin to issue the invoice of the gas in rubles it added to the tensions over the war in Ukraine. Staracesince 2014 at the helm of Enel, said that European nations should start worrying about theirs energy dependence from third countries years ago. “This is the turn of the Russiabut let’s not forget what happened in Libya ten years ago, “he says in the interview.