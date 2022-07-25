Gazprom announces a new reduction in Russian gas flows to Germany via Nord Stream 1 starting Wednesday 27 July. In a statement, the Russian gas company announced that it will reduce supplies for maintenance work to another turbine by 20%.

The flow of gas through the pipeline running from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea will drop to 33 million cubic meters on Wednesday. Nord Stream 1 has a daily capacity of approximately 167 million cubic meters. By June, the Russian state-owned energy giant had reduced that volume to just 67 million cubic meters per day.

A dispute is still pending regarding a turbine sent for repair to Canada and Russian President Vladimir Putin recently warned that a second turbine to be repaired could lead to a further reduction in supply.

Accusations to Russia of being an unreliable gas supplier are “at odds with the reality” and “history” of Russian supplies to Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day. agency Tass, rejecting the accusations of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“These statements are in absolute contrast to the reality and history of deliveries. Even in the most difficult times, the Russian side has continued to fulfill its obligations. And the fact that there has now been a decrease in the volume of deliveries is due to to the illegal restrictions that the Europeans themselves have introduced, in particular Germany “, said Peskov, according to whom” the Europeans themselves suffer from these restrictions “.

GERMANY – The German Energy Regulatory Authority, or Network Agency, has announced that it has identified “no technical reason” for the reduction in Russian gas supply through Nordstream 1 and has announced that it is closely monitoring the situation with the Ministry of Economy and the Gas Crisis Unit. The announcement came after Russia cut supplies to 60% in June, then to zero for a ten-day maintenance period in July during which fears were expressed that Moscow might not reactivate supplies.

Russia therefore restored gas flows to 40% of the pipeline capacity upon completion of maintenance. The latest announcement that supplies will be cut by half, to 20%, heightens fears that Germany will run out of gas in the winter.