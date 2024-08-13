The European Union reduced its dependence on Russian gas after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022, while Austria remained the country most dependent on Russian supplies in the European Union.

“We are not aware of any pressure fluctuations, all flows are proceeding as expected and there are no indications of any irregularities,” said a spokesman for the Austrian company GasConnect.

Gas supplies to Ukraine via Russia’s Sudzha on the border are still ongoing, Gazprom said Tuesday.

It was not clear which side controlled the town of Sudzha, through which Moscow pumps gas from western Siberia via Ukraine to Slovakia and other European Union countries.