Moscow (Union)

A violent confrontation between Ukrainian and Russian forces near a pipeline used by Russia to supply gas to European countries has not disrupted supplies, gas companies and transport operators said. The European Union has reduced its reliance on Russian gas since the outbreak of war in Ukraine in 2022, while Austria remains the EU’s most dependent on Russian supplies. “We are not aware of any pressure fluctuations, all flows are going according to expectations and there are no indications of any irregularities,” a spokesman for Austrian gas company GasConnect said. Gazprom said gas supplies to Ukraine via Russia’s Sudzha on the border were still ongoing. It was not clear which side controlled the town of Sudzha, through which Moscow pumps gas from western Siberia via Ukraine to Slovakia and other EU countries.