Interview by Affaritaliani.it to Raphael Raduzzi, deputy of Alternativa and member of the Budget Committee of the Chamber

Russia has announced a stop to gas for Poland and Bulgaria, which have not accepted the payment in rubles. Is Italy in danger of being next?

We must ask the Draghi government and those who support it, therefore Conte, Speranza, Salvini, Letta and Berlusconi. They are the ones who have the destiny of Italy in their hands. It would be interesting to know if the Italian government is not already paying for Russian gas in rubles or, as reported by some international press agencies, it is preparing to do so. If they refuse to pay for gas according to the system devised by the Kremlin, we risk facing an economic catastrophe, with thousands of companies forced to stop and millions of workers on layoffs.

The German Minister of Economy has feared the risk of a 5% collapse of the German GDP, is it credible?

Absolutely yes. Germany and Italy are countries with manufacturing sectors that weigh a lot and our industries depend heavily on Russian gas. We cannot afford an import block. The German Minister’s estimates are credible and give a good idea of ​​the mountain of falsehoods written in black and white by the Draghi government in the DEF in April, where positive growth was estimated even in the event of a block on energy purchases from Russia. A full-blown mockery to which Salvini and Conte had the courage to express their favorable vote.

What does Alternative ask of the government?

We expect Draghi, Di Maio and Cingolani to come to the Chamber and provide immediate explanations about the risks our country is running. Furthermore, the Government cannot in any way assume the burden of carrying out a Russian gas blockade without a mandate from Parliament. The Italians have already paid enough. At that point we will see who among the 5Stelle and Lega parliamentarians will have the courage to take responsibility for a decision that would lead Italy to catastrophe. What the Government has done so far is insufficient, the extra-profit tax has been designed to be easily circumvented, and the approved DEF has effectively precluded the possibility of any budgetary variance, which we at Alternativa have been clamoring for months.

Read also:

The Fdi conference, here are the guests. So Meloni is a candidate for Palazzo Chigi

Center-right, Salvini’s ‘road map’ for unity. Exclusive Affaritaliani

Twitter to Musk? Accelerate the war between governments and digital powers. And Trump …

Tim, green light to the “discount” from Dazn: tight deadlines for the definitive yes

Died after breast surgery, “the beautician sutured the wounds with glue”

Guerra, Farage: “Why does the West no longer dialogue with Putin? Absurd”

France, throwing tomatoes on Macron at the first exit after re-election

The “Piazza dei Mestieri” supported by Enel Cuore Onlus opens in Milan

Snam, 2021 financial statements approved: de Virgiliis appointed Chairman

Astrazeneca, new office opened in Mind. It will host about 300 people