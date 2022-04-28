The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to give in to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rublesas the continent scrambles to respond to Moscow’s move to start cutting off gas supplies.

(Read: Inflation in Europe would be close to reaching its peak)

Russia’s Gazprom cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday in an escalation of the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine’s European allies.

(You are interested in: What will Poland and Bulgaria do after Russia cut off gas supplies?)

Moscow is making good on its threat to cut off supplies if payments are not made in rubles, and now the focus is on how Germany and Italy, massive buyers of Russian gas, will respond.

Europe is trying to maintain a united front, but according to a person close to Gazprom, some European companies are taking steps that would allow them to comply with Moscow’s new rules.

Uniper SEa large German buyer of Russian energy, he has said he believes he can keep the purchases going without violating sanctions. “Companies with such contracts should not agree to Russian demands. This would be a sanctions breach, thus entailing a high risk for the companies,” von der Leyen said.

The EU’s ability to stay together may now be tested: as payment deadlines begin to expire, governments and businesses across Europe must decide whether to comply with the new rules or face the prospect of gas rationing.

We have to take that seriously, and that also applies to other European countries. I take it seriously.

Benchmark prices rose more than 20% on Wednesday, but then eased as traders reassessed the chances of a broader cut.

Germany also reiterated that businesses must continue to pay in euros, following EU guidelines, and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the threat of flow cuts must be taken seriously.

“Russia is showing that it is ready to get serious, that if you don’t honor supply contracts or payments, it is ready to stop gas deliveries,” he said.

But some companies still seem to be looking for workarounds, and last week’s EU guidelines may be encouraging them. The bloc published a question and answer session in which it said that companies should continue to pay in euros, but that the decree establishing the new rules does not exclude exemptions.

He told companies to seek confirmation from Moscow that it was still possible to pay in euros. Habeck said it was not yet clear how Russia would react if companies pay in euros.

According to a person close to Gazprom, four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as demanded by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 10 have opened accounts allowing them to comply with the new rules.

The payment schedules are staggered and Poland appears to have been the first due. Warsaw has also been particularly vociferous in its criticism of Russia during the war.

Italy studies the payment of gas in rubles

Italian energy giant Eni SpA is preparing to open ruble accounts at Gazprombank JSC, allowing it to meet Russia’s demands that the gas be paid for in local currency, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move is precautionary while Eni seeks further guidance from the Italian government and European authorities on whether, and under what conditions, it can use the accounts to buy Russian gas, the sources said.

According to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC, four European gas buyers have paid in rubles and 10 have opened the Gazprombank accounts needed to meet the new payment demands.

Eni has not used the new mechanism and has so far only paid in euros, the people said. The next round of payments is due in the second half of May. The EU has said that paying in rubles would violate sanctions.

Gazprom informed its clients of the new mechanisms but without shutting down its pipelines yet.

But companies are still looking for alternative solutions and the bloc has issued guidelines that appear to encourage them. A question-and-answer document published by the EU last week said companies should continue to pay in euros, but noted that the Russian decree did not exclude exemptions.

It was indicated that companies should ask Moscow for confirmation that it was still possible to pay in euros. Eni wants more clarity on the guidelines and will comply with the sanctions, the people said.

Uniper SE, a large German buyer of Russian gas, has also said it believes it can continue to make purchases without violating sanctions. Italy gets about 40% of its gas from Russia, although Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been looking for alternatives to replace it around the world and has won new contracts with suppliers particularly in North Africa.

Bulgaria boosts gas replacement platform

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. Photo: Nicolas GARCIA / AFP

Bulgaria will establish the first regional working group, within the framework of the European Platform for Purchasing of energyafter Gazprom’s announcement of the interruption of gas deliveries to that country, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

The Community Executive and Bulgaria today agreed to establish a first regional work project in Sofia, which will analyze the needs, prices and flows of gas and electricity, as well as other aspects related to infrastructure.

In particular, it will support and coordinate the implementation of preparedness plans in the region, including international purchases, storage and interconnections, helping security of supply in Bulgaria and the region, according to the Commission.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Assen Vassilev, held various meetings in Brussels with members of the European Commission after which the creation of this regional platform was announced.

The new group, which will focus its work in the coming year, will help develop and implement the REPowerEU action plan to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and accelerate the decarbonisation of the energy sector.

The working group will draw in particular on the European Commission’s preparations for a number of power outage scenarios. Bulgaria will approach neighboring countries in this working group and will organize the first ministerial meeting on May 5, the EC said.

Russia began on Wednesday to cut off gas to Europe by suspending supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for refusing to pay in rubles for Russian fuel, a measure that has been described as “blackmail” by Brussels and that may affect in mid-May other European buyers, the Kremlin has warned.

Germany would gradually lower its dependence

Germany is ready to back a phased ban on Russian oil at a time when European Union countries are rushing to respond to an escalating energy crisis that prompted Moscow to cut off gas supplies to two of the bloc’s member states on Wednesday.

Berlin would support a gradual approach on oil over some of the other options that have been discussed, such as a price cap or payment mechanisms to retain parts of Moscow’s revenue, according to people familiar with the talks of the ambassadors. EU.

The ban would also have to be accompanied by a transition period, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are private.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen. Photo: EFE/EPA/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL

The EU took a similar belated approach when it banned coal earlier this month. The EU is currently working on its sixth sanctions package and consultations between member states are expected to take place in the coming days, according to the people.

Formal proposals could be submitted for approval next week. A final decision has not yet been made on the precise mechanics of how the bloc will deal with oil, one of the people said.

Polish proposal EU sanctions require unanimity and could be a political minefield for some member states.

Agreeing on the duration of the transition period for the oil ban will be particularly difficult, as several Member States want to take action as soon as possible.

The proposed mechanism could apply to both oil and gas, according to another person. The mechanism would define a reduction path by setting a date by which the use of energy sources from Russia should be eliminated.

It is very clear and the Russian side’s request to pay in rubles is a unilateral decision and not according to the contracts.”

Each Member State would be allocated a quota of fossil fuels that it can import and those who wanted to use more would have to buy permissions to do so from those who used less than their limit.

The proceeds from this program could be used to help Ukraine or to contribute to the diversification of energy sources. Tariffs and restrictions Other alternatives to prohibition that have been discussed are tariffs and restrictions on some petroleum products.

US officials have expressed concern that an outright EU ban on Russian oil could send prices soaring and give the Kremlin even more revenue.

The discussions come as Moscow announced on Wednesday it would cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after the two countries refused to pay for shipments in rubles as demanded by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Companies with these types of contracts should not agree to Russian demands. This would be a violation of the sanctions, so it would pose a high risk for companies.

At Wednesday’s meeting of ambassadors, envoys from Poland and Bulgaria told their colleagues that their countries have significant gas reservesso they are not too worried about Russia’s move, according to an EU diplomat.

Several member states expressed political support for the two countries, but no decision was made on what specific measures to take, the diplomat added.

Germany has suggested that it can continue to pay for its gas in euros as stipulated in EU guidelines.

Germany could face a 220 billion euro ($232 billion) hit to production over the next two years if gas supplies are immediately cut off, according to a joint projection by economic institutes.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE, AFP and Bloom

More world news

– Ukraine investigates at least 8,600 war crimes in the Russian invasion

– How is kawésqar, the language that only 8 people speak in the world

– Beijing fears possible confinement due to increase in covid-19 cases