After Berlin also Vienna: the announcement by the Russia that future supplies of gas will be paid only in rubles warns Western governments. Austria has declared the level of early warning in the emergency plan for the supply of gas. For the moment there are no rationing measures on Austrian territory, which will only start from level 3.

At the same time the ministry for the climate, environment, energy, innovation and technology of Vienna reminds that gas deliveries from Russia are currently continuing without restrictions. Domestic gas storage tanks are 13% full which corresponds to the average of recent years.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (OeVP) and the climate minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) promise to do everything to ensure the gas supply to Austrian households and businesses. “We will do everything possible to guarantee gas supplies for Austrian families and businesses – said the prime minister – currently deliveries are arriving in a reliable and unrestricted way, but this can obviously change”.

There alert phase early ensures that the monitoring of the supply situation is intensified so that in case of changes, you can react quickly. Level 1 will trigger when there are concrete and reliable indications that the gas supply it could deteriorate. Firstly, it provides for an even more detailed and close monitoring of the gas market in coordination with market participants (storage operators and large consumers).

The Level 2 will come into effect when the gas supply situation actually worsens. Emergency level 3 will occur when gas will no longer be supplied and demand can no longer be satisfied. For the industry there will be progressively the replacement of natural gas with other energies, always withobjective of guaranteeing gas supplies for families and small businesses. In the event of a total suspension of gas supplies from Russia, it will be possible to bypass the stages of the emergency plan.

