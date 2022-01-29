While the West stands against Moscow in the event of the invasion of Ukraine, and while the drums of war are beating between the two sides against the background of this crisis, the gas file confuses those European calculations. In terms of its dependence on gas supplies from Russia.

On this complex scene, many of the same questions arise. Among them is the extent to which Europe can bear the consequences of any sanctions (from the United States and the European countries themselves) on Moscow in this context if it invades Ukraine.

And what are the alternatives that the countries of the old continent have in the event that Russian gas is cut off from them? Are these alternative options viable for Europe in terms of quality, cost and speed of gas supplies?

Faced with this situation, the European Union, which depends on Russia for up to 40 percent of gas supplies, faces a real dilemma.

The matter is further complicated by the differing positions within Europe itself regarding the “Russian gas” file, and is remarkably embodied in the position on the Baltic Sea gas pipeline “Nord Stream 2”, which doubles the amount of gas from Russia to Germany, at a time when Berlin considers it an economic project Away from politics in light of the turmoil surrounding it, and despite hints from Washington and Berlin that it would be disrupted in the event of the invasion of Ukraine.

geopolitical weapon

In this context, Marah Al-Bukai, the consultant on international politics in Washington, pointed out in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that “Russia believes that it can control the political decision in Europe, by controlling the gas supplies in the old continent.”

She explains that “Russia can already control the political decision in Europe, given what gas represents for European countries as a strategic energy source, especially in this harsh winter.”

In parallel, the political analyst from Washington points to the “Nord Stream 2” gas pipeline, which transports gas from Russia to Germany, and says that Germany and France will benefit most from it.

Al-Baqai stresses that Moscow will “use this line as a means of pressure on Europe in the event that Moscow invades Ukraine,” pointing out at the same time that Russia’s entry into Ukraine is a “red line for the West” and then they will have to search for alternatives to Russian gas; In order for Europe to take one position on Russia in the event of entering Ukraine, and to ensure that this position does not disrupt the process of gas supplies reaching Europe.

And she added, “When US President Joe Biden came, he allowed this line, and today, with the escalation of the conflict between Europe and America as allies on the one hand, and Russia on the other hand, over Ukraine, other alternatives to gas for Europe have begun to be considered.”

The consultant in international relations points out that “the countries of Europe are united against Russia…Europe is not only Germany and France…The Scandinavian countries are now united with the countries of Eastern Europe and have one position, and we will see what happens in the coming days, because the situation is very tense in this region because of the situation.” Russian”.

Moscow influence

Russian gas supplies to Europe represent an important geopolitical weapon for the Kremlin, in order to expand Moscow’s influence within Europe, which is under great pressure in the energy file.

According to data from the European “Eurostat”, Russia is the third largest supplier to the old continent after China and the United States, with imports worth 142 billion euros ($160 billion) in the first 11 months of last year 2021.

This trade relationship is recognized by Europe of its utmost importance, and it was reiterated a few days before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in conjunction with reports about Russia’s intention to storm Ukraine.

economic interests

Parallel to the “geopolitical” interests that Moscow aspires to reap in Europe through its energy weapon, Barak Barfi, a researcher at the New America Foundation, draws in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” to the economic gains it reaped from doubling gas supplies to the old continent, and increasing its control ratios. on those supplies as a major supplier in Europe.

He explains that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was completed last September and is awaiting final ratifications, seeks to double gas supplies from Russia to Germany and from there to European countries to reach about 110 billion cubic meters annually (of which 55 billion cubic meters annually). via the new line), which means confirming control of the gas market within Europe, and achieving enormous economic gains, more and faster than the situation was when it was relied on the first Nord Stream line that entered service in 2011.

The American researcher points out that the Russian economy is largely dependent on energy, and that by strengthening Russia’s influence as a main source of gas in Europe, it can overcome the effects of sanctions imposed on it by the United States, and thus gas supplies to Europe are of great economic importance for Russia.

Thus, the gas coil is used as a means of mutual pressure between the two sides; Pressure from Russia, given the importance of its supplies to Europe, and pressure from the European Union, which is looking for other alternatives.

Regarding the position of the European side regarding these Russian goals, Barfi hints – in contrast to the Bekaa’s point of view – that the countries of the old continent are not in one direction, as there are certain countries that do not want to create problems with the Russian side, which they rely on to obtain gas, especially Germany. And France, stressing that Russia, through “Nord Stream 2”, is suffocating Ukraine and causing economic problems for it.