Almost half – 40 percent – of bedrooms, kitchens, hallways and upholstered furniture in Russia are produced illegally, follows from the materials of the Association of Furniture and Woodworking Enterprises (AMDPR) provided to Lente.ru. Products made by black furniture makers are often hazardous to health.

According to the AMDPR, the total volume of illegal furniture production in Russia reached 40 billion rubles by the beginning of 2021 – this is a historical maximum. The main share of counterfeit products falls on cabinet (bedrooms, kitchens, hallways) and upholstered furniture (sofas, armchairs). “A combination of various factors provokes the manufacturer’s shadow,” experts explain. – These are the unrealizable requirements of the technical regulations for formaldehyde, and a huge tax burden, and complex bureaucratic support of production. In addition, the buyers themselves, against the background of a decrease in income, reoriented to cheap products, and the difference in the cost of “white” and “gray” furniture can be 40 percent.

The association complains that black furniture makers do not pay taxes and insurance premiums, do not have social obligations, and do not invest in a quality system and certification. “They do not hesitate to do anything to reduce the cost of production,” experts warn. “There are cases when an illegal plant used the cheapest chipboard with a high content of formaldehyde, which is toxic to humans, and produced according to the standards for construction work, as raw materials for the manufacture of upholstered furniture.”

Almost any piece of furniture can be dangerous for the consumer, including those sold through large retail chains. In addition to formaldehyde, agents used by black manufacturers to protect upholstered furniture from moisture are harmful. Also unresolved in Russia is the problem of using lead paints – they can cover furniture, among other things.

The AMDPR believes that Russia urgently needs to introduce a system for labeling furniture products, so that by the QR code the buyer can not only find out where this or that item was produced, but also what materials were used. So far, an ordinary consumer is not able to distinguish high-quality furniture from counterfeit products, since this requires, for example, measuring and recording the level of carcinogenicity of fabric impregnation.

In the fall of 2020, furniture makers said that the furniture industry in Russia was on the brink of survival: the drop in production volumes in the first ten months of the “pandemic” year was 2.5 percent, despite the rush demand in the summer months. The segments of kitchen and cabinet furniture (wardrobes, bedside tables for living rooms and bedrooms) suffered the most, production of which decreased by more than 20 percent.

