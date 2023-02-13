The European Union imposed a price ceiling and a complete ban on Russian oil products as of February 5, but it excluded Russian fuel mixed with a product from another country from the price ceiling..

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last week that the EU’s exemptions from price ceilings prove there is a demand for Russian fuel.

Refinitiv data included that fuel loading rates in the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea went according to plan from the first to the twelfth of February, while some decline appeared in the ports of St. Petersburg and Vysotsk..

The countries of the European Union, the Group of Seven and their allies believe that the decision to impose a ceiling on the prices of Russian oil and its products will prevent Moscow from economic revenues that it may use to finance the war in Ukraine, which broke out last February and is approaching the completion of its first year, without any indications of its end soon..