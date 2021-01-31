In Moscow, an unknown person beat up businessman Andrei Garazha, who was included in the Forbes rating of the most promising young entrepreneurs in 2020. He was attacked in a restaurant in the city center. Writes about it TASS citing a source in law enforcement.

Garage went to the hospital with bruises and bruises, after which he wrote a statement to the police. The fact of the incident is being checked.

In 2020, Garazha was included in the Forbes rating “30 under 30” in the category of entrepreneurs – it includes the 30 most promising Russians under 30 years old. He founded and led Oncobox, a company dedicated to personalized diagnostics and treatment of complex cancers.

On November 1, 2020, another businessman from the Forbes list, the founder of the Skillbox online university Igor Koropov, disappeared in Sochi. It was reported that before this disappearance he drank a little and went for a swim. According to eyewitnesses, they saw him on the embankment, later they found his phone there. According to the interlocutors of “Lenta.ru” from the entourage of Koropov, he “went for a walk and ride a scooter.” On November 3, his backpack was found in the sea, and three days later, the body of the deceased businessman.