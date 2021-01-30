Russian freestyle skiing Maxim Burov took first place in the World Cup in ski acrobatics, which took place in Raubichi (Belarus) on Saturday, January 30, ahead of schedule.

In the super final, the athlete scored 126.24 points. As reported on website Freestyle Federation of Russia, for Maxim Burov this victory was the 5th in a row this season. After gaining 500 points in five stages of the World Cup, the athlete won early in the overall standings of the tournament.

It is also reported that the silver medal of the competition was won by the Russian Stanislav Nikitin (124.43), the Canadian Lewis Irving (118.14) closed the top three. Ilya Burov made it to the final, but failed to get to the superfinal, becoming 7th.

Maxim Burov broke away at an unattainable distance from his pursuers, the closest of which is his compatriot Pavel Krotov (232).

The next stage of the World Cup will be held in Deer Valley (USA) on February 4-6. The World Acrobatics Freestyle Championship will be held in Kazakhstan in March.

On January 23, it was reported that Burov took first place in ski acrobatics at the Freestyle World Cup in Moscow. The athlete scored 126.24 points as a result of his performance. On January 16, Burov became the winner of the ski acrobatics competition at the Freestyle World Cup in Yaroslavl, gaining 127.6 points.