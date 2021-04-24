Russian Vladislav Ivanov “freed himself from captivity” of the Chinese version of the musical show “Star Factory”, of which he accidentally became a participant. The young man did not make it to the final of the project and is now free. The relevant information appeared in the official Instagram– show account.

The organizers of the show published a joint photo of the 11 finalists of the show, a 27-year-old Russian from Vladivostok, performing on the project under the pseudonym Lelush, was not among them. According to unofficial data published in the fan communities of the TV show, Ivanov took 17th place, writes RIA News…

Ivanov became a participant in the show by accident while working as a translator in China. The producers noticed the young man and invited him to take part in the show himself, promising that in two weeks he could go home. After the first performance, Lelouch became popular. Soon he wanted to leave the show, but could not, because under the contract he was threatened with a large fine. The fans voted for Lelouch, and he successfully passed from tour to tour. Netizens began to demand the release of the Russian from the “hostages”, putting tags # freelelushu and #freelelush in posts.