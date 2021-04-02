German citizen Anna Sorokina (also known as Anna Delvi), accused of major thefts, was released from prison and was again taken into custody. Reported by the Associated Press.

The US Immigration Service detained the swindler who was born in the family of a Russian trucker in New York for further deportation to Germany on Thursday, March 25. The swindler is currently imprisoned in the Bergen County Jail.

Sorokina is challenging the court’s deportation decision, so her forced return to Germany has been postponed indefinitely. Representatives of the US Immigration and Customs Service did not comment on the situation. Sorokina’s lawyer also refused to discuss the case with reporters.

In May 2019, after her arrest in 2017, an American court sentenced Anna Sorokina to 4-12 years in prison for embezzling more than $ 200,000 through financial fraud. She is known to have received Merit Time parole after less than four years in prison. Soon after she was released from prison, the criminal was to be deported to Germany.

A German citizen moved to New York in 2016 and introduced herself to those around her as Anna Delvi. She called herself the heiress of a wealthy family, began to closely communicate with representatives of high society. The swindler forged checks, which allowed her to take out loans, live in expensive hotels for free, and buy luxury clothing.