A resident of the city of Davlekanovo in Bashkiria found a wedding ring made of 583 gold in a loaf. The local newspaper “Asylykul” writes about this.

A Russian named Vladimir met with his friend Nikolai to solve some cases and at the same time gave him bread. In the evening, during dinner, Nikolai discovered a piece of jewelry in a loaf. The man managed to find a supplier of bakery products. The owner of the ring turned out to be a bakery employee, who took it off before the start of the work shift, and during work accidentally brushed it into the dough.

Earlier it was reported that a scavenger from the Turkish city of Bursa found a wallet that a health worker from the English city of Harlow, Essex County, lost a year ago. The British woman had never been to Turkey and could not understand how the wallet could be thousands of kilometers away.