In the NHL, annual value selections were made.

Russian ice hockey player Pavel Datsyuk is one of five players inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The selections were announced by the NHL on their website.

During his NHL career, Datsjuk won the championship with the Detroit Red Wings in 2002 and 2008, and reached the Olympic victory with the Russian national team at the Pyeongchang Games six years ago. Datsjuk, 45, ended his career in the KHL league of his home country until the spring of 2021.

About the players the gallery also named two Olympic gold medalists in Canada’s jersey Shea Weberplayed almost 1,400 NHL games Jeremy Roenick and U.S. Women’s National Team forwards Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl.

Darwitz and Wendell-Pohl helped the United States to medals at several Olympics and World Championships.

In addition to the players, two background influencers of the sport were named to the gallery of honor. The Hockey Hall of Fame will induct the inductees at a ceremony on November 11 in Toronto.