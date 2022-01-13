Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Russia will take measures to fend off the threat to its security by military means, if it fails to do so by political means. He stated this at a press conference following the meeting of the RF-NATO Council, reports RIA News…

According to him, Russia has a set of military-technical measures, legal, which Moscow is ready to apply if it feels a real threat to security. The diplomat noted that it is precisely such a threat that Russia feels when its territory is considered as an object for targeted strike weapons. “Of course, we cannot agree with this,” he stressed.

The deputy foreign minister also pointed out that during the talks of the Russia-NATO Council, Moscow honestly pointed out to the alliance the serious risks that could result from a further deterioration in relations.

To date, we do not have a unifying positive agenda. Not at all Alexander Grushko Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

Grushko noted that cooperation between Moscow and the North Atlantic Alliance in areas of common interests has been completely suspended. The deputy foreign minister explained that the lack of cooperation with the Russian side fits into NATO’s course of containing Moscow.

In addition, Grushko named a condition for cooperation between NATO countries and Russia. If NATO countries want to cooperate with Russia, they must accept the role of the Russian Federation as a country that guarantees peace in the vast Euro-Atlantic space, he said.

Building contacts

On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council ended in Brussels, the topic of which was Russian proposals on security guarantees in Europe.

The negotiations lasted more than four hours. It is clarified that they lasted longer than planned. The Russian delegation was represented at the meeting by Grushko and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. From the NATO side, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and representatives of 30 resident countries of the alliance took part in the negotiations.

This meeting of the Council was the first in the past two and a half years. During the dialogue, the parties planned to discuss issues of non-deployment of medium and short-range missiles near Russian borders, refusal to further expand NATO at the expense of the former Soviet republics and reduce the number of military exercises and other issues, as part of the draft agreements with NATO and the United States on security guarantees. Moscow expects to hear an unequivocal response from NATO to these proposals, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.

Ambiguous signals

Against the background of negotiations with Russia on security, the US Congress presented a bill on new sanctions against Russia in the event of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. According to the initiative, it is planned to impose sanctions on operations with the Russian state debt, the banking sector and the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, as well as the Russian leadership, including the country’s President Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, the State Department said that they would like to leave new sanctions against Russia remained hypothetical. “We hope this remains hypothetical. For that to be so, we want to see continued involvement in diplomacy, ”said agency spokesman Ned Price. Washington expressed hope that Moscow “will choose to be involved in the diplomatic process,” added a spokesman for the department.

In addition, the American side and its allies favor diplomacy and dialogue. “We expect that the Russian delegations at the dialogue on strategic stability, in the NATO-Russia Council and tomorrow in the OSCE will report to the President [России Владимиру] Putin, who, we hope, will choose peace and security, ”concluded Price.

In Russia, in turn, the threat to impose sanctions against Vladimir Putin was threatened with a complete rupture of relations. According to Senator Alexei Pushkov, restrictive measures against the Russian leadership will lead to “extremely destructive” consequences. If such a law is adopted in the United States, and even more so applied, it will be on the very brink of a serious aggravation between the United States and Russia and, possibly, even a break in relations, a member of the Federation Council noted.