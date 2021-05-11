Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to show restraint and not take steps that would lead to escalation. This is reported on website departments.

Zakharova stressed that Moscow, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a member of the Quartet of international mediators in the Middle East conflict, will seek a stable and comprehensive Palestinian-Israeli settlement based on the principle of creating two states – Israel and Palestine, which would peacefully coexist. The situation in Jerusalem and around the Gaza Strip remains extremely tense, she said.

Earlier, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, recognized as a terrorist organization in a number of Western countries, announced the launch of 130 missiles in the direction of Israeli Tel Aviv and its environs. The attack was struck by the militant wing of the Al-Qassam Brigade, which controls the Gaza Strip. An air raid alert was announced in the city. Several people were injured. Local media also reported one murder in the Israeli city of Rishon LeZion.

On May 10, Israeli army tanks attacked Hamas targets, killing nine people. The attack was organized in response to the launching of explosive balloons and four rockets into Israeli territory.

Rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel amid escalating tensions and acts of violence near the border and in East Jerusalem. The situation escalated after an Israeli court ruled to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.