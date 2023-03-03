On March 2, Ukrainian saboteurs carried out a terrorist attack in the Bryansk region using NATO-standard weapons, killing two civilians and seriously wounding an 11-year-old boy. This was stated on March 3 in a message on site Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

“Ukrainian officials have repeatedly acknowledged that all their actions are carried out with the approval and support of the United States and other NATO countries. The killings in the Bryansk region were committed with NATO weapons,” the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

The Foreign Ministry questioned the qualification of these countries as accomplices in terrorist attacks and sponsors of terrorism.

It is noted that Moscow drew conclusions from what happened.

“Russian investigating authorities have launched an investigation. This crime will not go unpunished,” the Foreign Ministry concluded.

On March 2, a group of Ukrainian saboteurs fired at a car in which there were children and took several people hostage in the village of Lyubechane, Bryansk region. Two people died, 10-year-old schoolboy Fyodor was wounded.

The girls who were in the car were not injured thanks to the actions of the boy, who, having been wounded, took them out of the car and took them into the forest, after which he caught a ride. The adults took the children to safety.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that the child would be presented with a state award. Rescuing children, the boy showed courage and courage, the head of the region emphasized.

According to the head physician of the hospital where Fedor is staying, the boy is in a stable condition. The operation lasted four hours, the bullet was removed.

Head of State Vladimir Putin called the incident a terrorist attack. He pointed out that the terrorists saw that they were shooting at a civilian car – an ordinary Niva, where civilians and children were sitting.