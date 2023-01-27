She added, “The results of this meeting unequivocally testify to the irresponsibility of the West and the desire to further escalate the conflict. They do not feel sorry for anyone on the territory of Ukraine. Now they clearly do not feel sorry for their compatriots, because tanks alone do not go.”

And Zakharova warned that “those who will go within these battalions, the accompanying tank brigades, should know the fate that their governments have prepared for them,” according to the Russian news website Sputnik.

Earlier, the meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group was held at Ramstein Air Base, with the participation of defense ministers of about 50 countries in the event, where they discussed another package of military aid to Ukraine and possible supplies of tanks to Kyiv. The meeting was chaired by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Media reported later in the day that the ministers failed to agree on tank shipments to Ukraine at the meeting.

A summary of what the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said at the press conference: