The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador, today, Thursday, to respond to a series of financial sanctions against Russia and the expulsion of ten Russian diplomats in response to information attacks, according to Washington.
And earlier, Today, the government of US President Joe Biden announced a series of financial sanctions against Russia and the expulsion of ten Russian diplomats in response to information attacks and interference in the 2020 presidential elections that were attributed to Moscow.
