Official consultant of the Russian International Ministry Maria Zakharova, who was repeatedly accused of rigging and distorting facts regarding Ukraine, revealed on a social community a photograph from the go to of the President of Serbia to america and accompanied him with a non-diplomatic put up.

She suggested the Serbian authorities to take a seat down like Sharon Stone in Fundamental Intuition, and never like being interrogated.

Observe that Serbia is among the few European international locations that assist Putin’s Russia.

Belgrade has already mentioned that Maria Zakharova must be ashamed of those phrases.

Many Russians are outraged by the habits of the official, who has clearly forgotten the code of ethics for a civil servant.

Recall recently the gesture of a Russian national team player insulted the Serbs.

33

Learn us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter