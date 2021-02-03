Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that he had sent video materials to the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell showing how the authorities in Russia and the West are reacting to uncoordinated protests. RIA News…

According to Lavrov, preparing for the upcoming visit to Moscow, Borrell will be able to familiarize himself with “how we see an objective picture, drawn up on the basis of concrete facts on both sides, and not on the basis of unfounded statements, to which Western colleagues are too accustomed.”

Josep Borrell’s visit to Moscow is scheduled for February 4-6. Earlier, the diplomat acknowledged the complexity of EU-Russia relations, but called for increased cooperation in a number of areas.

In the Russian Federation on January 23 and 31, uncoordinated protests were held, which resulted in the arrest of violators and the initiation of criminal cases.

Commenting on the unauthorized actions, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the tough actions of the police to suppress such events are justified.