Miroshnik asked three questions to the authors of the Telegraph publication about the F-16

The Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry asked three questions to the authors of The Telegraph regarding their article on F-16 fighter jets. He responded to the publication in his Telegram-channel.

“Why such epiphanies?! Even the Sukhois, which were hidden and collected all over Eastern Europe, are starting to run out? And will the loss of F-16s hurt the ratings of their manufacturers?!” Miroshnik wrote.

Earlier, the British publication The Telegraph reported that Russian troops will be able to destroy the F-16s transferred to Ukraine immediately after their arrival at airfields.

In June, the French publication Midi Libre wrote that the Russian S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems would make the F-16 fighters promised to Kyiv useless. Because of the Russian air defense, the F-16s would have to fly at minimum altitudes.