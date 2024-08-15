Russian Foreign Ministry calls on Armenia not to allow history to be distorted in new textbooks

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out the distortion of Russia’s role in new history textbooks in Armenia and called on the country’s authorities not to turn a blind eye to this and not to allow the use of such a teaching aid in schools. This was reported in Telegram– channel of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

This is how the ministry responded “to the extremely dubious content of the history textbook for the eighth grades of Armenian schools.” One of the chapters of the textbook describes the events in the South Caucasus in the late 18th – early 19th centuries. In particular, the assessments of the results of the Russo-Persian War of 1826-1828 were revised. The Treaty of Turkmenchay was called the annexation of Eastern Armenia, which is a “shameless attempt to rewrite our common history,” the MFA noted.

Moscow hopes that Yerevan will not allow such a textbook to be transferred to schools, and will not turn a blind eye to attempts to distort the past in the future.

On August 8, the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers approved a new agreement with Russia regulating the work of the Slavic University in the republic. Moscow and Armenia will soon sign a new agreement.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow hopes for Armenia’s political wisdom in relations with the West. He pointed out that Russia considers Armenians its ally and brotherly people. He also wished Yerevan not to follow Ukraine’s path.