Moscow sees the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Montenegro as another episode of the hybrid campaign unleashed by the West against Russia. About this August 13 stated Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“We see this as the unwillingness and inability of official Podgorica to move away from the policy of mechanically following such a destructive line – to the detriment of international security and cooperation, as well as its own national interests,” the diplomat noted.

Zakharova added that the Russian Federation reserves the right to retaliate.

On the eve of the Montenegrin authorities declared the Russian diplomat persona non grata. As Radio and Television of Montenegro reported with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, such a decision was made by the local authorities due to alleged actions on their part that violate the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The name of the diplomat is not indicated, writes TV channel “360”.

The Russian Embassy in Montenegro called the decision of the local authorities unreasonable.

In early June, Zakharova said that Russian diplomats expelled by the West were being transferred to more priority areas. She noted that today there is a “tuning” of the department’s personnel policy, which is of a long-term nature.

In recent months, the Russian Federation has faced the mass expulsion of its diplomats from European countries. This decision was made, in particular, by Poland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Bulgaria, Portugal, Ireland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Romania, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Greece and others. Russia, in turn, is taking retaliatory measures.