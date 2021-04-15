US actions in the international arena call into question the advisability of using the dollar. This was stated by the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova at a briefing, its broadcast is available on the department’s page in Facebook…

According to the diplomat, Russia “perfectly understands that Washington is using its currency and financial system to aggressively pursue its policy, not just bypassing, but destroying the entire international legal system.”

In this regard, it is completely logical to apply measures that are designed to minimize losses and risks, including the transition to settlements in currencies other than the dollar, Zakharova added. “Naturally, all this casts doubt on the advisability of using the American currency as a priority payment currency, as well as the reliability of payment mechanisms controlled by the West,” she stressed.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia sees the need for a transition to national or alternative currencies to the dollar for settlements with other states, and is also working to abandon payment systems controlled by the West. According to him, Moscow sees prospects in this direction for working with other interested countries.

On April 5, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin allowed an alternative to the SWIFT payment system to appear in Russia. Prior to that, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that the United States, in an effort to put pressure on Moscow, would go for the most severe sanctions, including disconnecting from SWIFT.