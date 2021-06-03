The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced to the Japanese Embassy in the Russian Federation a strong protest in connection with the entry of a Japanese fishing vessel on May 28 into the exclusive economic zone of Russia. About this on Thursday, June 3, writes press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that the vessel was discovered by Russian border guards in the exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation off Sakhalin Island, did not respond to inquiries, attempted to escape and dangerously maneuvered during pursuit, carrying out a bulk on a patrol boat and endangering the life and health of its crew.

On May 28, the press service of the Russian FSB department for the Sakhalin region reported that Russian border guards in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk detained a fishing schooner flying the flag of Japan after trying to escape. It was indicated that the ship was illegally in the exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation. When inspecting the schooner, they found live crabs, boiled-frozen crab products and fishing equipment on board.

During the pursuit, the fishing schooner maneuvered dangerously and threatened to collide with a border patrol ship. The vessel was detained and taken to the port of Korsakov in the south of Sakhalin for investigation.

On May 29, Seiichi Kazemu, the leader of the fishing trade union of the Japanese port city of Wakkanai (Hokkaido prefecture), announced that the detention of the vessel by Russian border guards was unlawful. He stated that the organization expects the ship to be released as soon as possible. According to Kazemu, the ship was in the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

The news is supplemented.