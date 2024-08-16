Russian Foreign Ministry: Those guilty of shelling the Galaktika shopping center in Donetsk will be severely punished

Ukrainian criminals responsible for the shelling of the Galaktika shopping center in Donetsk and other attacks in Russia will be found and severely punished, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova commented on the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Donetsk. According to her, those guilty of this crime will be found.

“They will definitely be identified by the investigation and will be severely punished for what they did. Our response will be as tough as possible,” she promised.

Earlier, Ukrainian troops struck the Galaktika shopping center in the Petrovsky district in western Donetsk. After the shelling, a large fire broke out in the building.

As reported by the operational services of the Donetsk People’s Republic, there were casualties and injured as a result of the strike.