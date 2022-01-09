Deputy Foreign Minister (MFA) of Russia Sergei Ryabkov called a possible scenario in which negotiations with US representatives in Geneva on security guarantees will be limited to one meeting. It is reported by RIA News…

“I cannot rule out anything. This is a perfectly possible scenario. And the Americans, especially their support group represented by other NATO countries, should not have any illusions about this, ”Ryabkov answered the question whether the negotiations could be limited to one meeting if the US did not show interest.

Earlier Ryabkov said that Russia does not intend to make the unilateral concessions that are expected in the United States. According to him, Moscow is disappointed with the signals from Washington and Brussels, which come on the eve of the consultations.

“They reflect a misunderstanding of what we need. And we need legal guarantees, legal guarantees not to expand NATO further, to eliminate everything that the alliance has created, driven by anti-Russian phobias, ”explained the Deputy Foreign Minister.

On January 9-10, Russian-American consultations will take place in Geneva. Then a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels and consultations in Vienna at the platform of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are scheduled.