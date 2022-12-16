Moscow will consider the issue of the grain deal only after making adjustments to it, otherwise the agreement is meaningless. On Friday, December 16, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Vershinin said.

According to him, the existing agreements are of a package nature. At the same time, the first part of the package, which concerns the export of Ukrainian grain, is being implemented, and the second part – a memorandum on unhindered access to Russian agricultural products – is not being implemented properly.

“Adjustments are needed, as I said, and continuation is needed, taking into account the experience that we have. If these adjustments are not made, we must ask ourselves: why is all this being done – for commercial purposes, for political purposes, or in order to really ensure global security in the world and take into account the interests of the world’s poorest countries? Vershinin said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”.

He added that most of the food and grain from Ukraine is sent to France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands. At the same time, the initial introduction of the initiative was accompanied by talk that Russia was hindering the overcoming of hunger throughout the world, in particular, in the poorest countries.

“Adjustments are needed both in terms of grain flows under this deal, and in terms of coverage of what is happening. We need to stop being hypocritical, after all, I am now addressing, first of all, Western representatives, ”concluded Vershinin.

The diplomat also reported on the positive results of the deal, which have been achieved so far. According to Vershinin, the first ship with food and grain has already been sent to Malawi as one of the poorest countries. However, the Russian side had to negotiate this gratuitous shipment by the Russian Federation for several months.

“It is this (unhindered access of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to the world market – Ed.) that we are discussing with the Secretary General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebecca Greenspan. We meet every month. We will again communicate in the form of a video conference in a few days, ”concluded the diplomat.

In November, the UN pointed out that the world needs Russian grain and fertilizer, so all countries should cooperate in the implementation of the food deal. At the same time, the office of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres reported that the first batch of export fertilizers from the Russian Federation, previously blocked in European ports, would go to Malawi soon.

The food deal was concluded on July 22 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain. On November 18, the grain deal was extended for another 120 days.