The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said that the head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, is now conducting intensive negotiations with the participants in the Karabakh conflict to resolve the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, reports TASS…

According to Zakharova, the Russian minister calls on the parties to cease fire and begin negotiations.

So, to date, Lavrov has already talked on the phone with the head of the Armenian diplomatic department Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, it follows from messages Russian Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that Sergei Lavrov expressed serious concern over the ongoing large-scale hostilities on the line of contact, as well as the incoming information about the killed and wounded.

In this regard, Moscow announced its readiness, together with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, to undertake mediation efforts to stabilize the situation on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In addition, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry talked with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, diplomats also discussed the tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the Armenian and Azeri servicemen to immediately cease fire and begin negotiations. In turn, Turkey appealed to the international community to provide assistance for the settlement of the armed conflict in Karabakh.

On Sunday, Baku and Yerevan accused each other of starting hostilities on the territory of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. It was reported that fire was opened on settlements, including Stepanakert, the capital of Karabakh. According to preliminary information, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population.