The main topic of discussion during the planned visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to Moscow will be the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Mnatsakanyan will be in Russia on an official visit on October 11-13, he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“One of the key topics of the discussion will be the discussion of the problems of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. In development of the agreements reached in Moscow on October 9-10 at the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, the dialogue on de-escalation of tension in the conflict zone will continue, ”the ministry said.

Let us remind you that the ceasefire agreement entered into force on October 10 at 11:00 Moscow time. In the evening of the same day, the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia confirmed their commitment to the ceasefire.

However, a little later, Baku and Yerevan accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

We add that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev previously stated that he positively assesses the results of negotiations with Armenia in Moscow on the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.