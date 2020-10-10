Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova published a statement by the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia following the results of 10-hour talks. The corresponding entry is available in Facebook…

The document says that in response to the appeal of Russian President Vladimir Putin and in accordance with his agreements with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the parties came to an agreement.

They agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire for the exchange of prisoners of war and other detainees and bodies of the dead, mediated and in accordance with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Azerbaijan and Armenia, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, on the basis of the basic principles of the settlement, begin substantive negotiations with the aim of achieving a further settlement as soon as possible. The parties also confirm the invariability of the format of the negotiation process.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a truce and agreed to begin an exchange of prisoners and killed after the ceasefire came into force. The parties decided to cease fire from noon on October 10.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) escalated sharply on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia, in turn, blamed the Azerbaijani military for the attack on Artsakh.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. However, hostilities periodically resume.