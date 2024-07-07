Lavrov: Elections in France don’t look much like democracy

Parliamentary elections in France do not look much like democracy, and the second round is needed to manipulate the will of voters. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed doubts about the democratic nature of electoral processes in France, and his words were published in his Telegram-channel journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“The second round, apparently, was designed precisely to manipulate the will of voters during the first round, when some candidates can withdraw their candidacies. They are being persuaded to clear the way for the conservatives or populists to win, as they say. This does not look much like democracy,” the Foreign Minister said.