Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said RIA Newsthat Europe’s dismissive approach to security on the continent, including following the US guidelines, is disappointing.

“The Europeans are very disappointed with their disdainful attitude towards the security of the continent, the security of the Euro-Atlantic area,” Ryabkov said. According to him, if the Europeans continue to “go with the flow” and be guided by “those manuals that come down from Washington and are replicated by the NATO secretariat in Brussels, it will not come to good.”

Earlier Ryabkov said that the consequences of NATO’s eastward expansion would be dire, and this situation is one of the most serious problems in the Euro-Atlantic region today. He recalled that NATO speaks for the right of each state to independently determine which alliances to join and how to ensure its security.

In December, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the European Union does not need new security structures at this time. The secretary general saw no need to revise the defense strategy of the association.