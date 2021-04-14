Russia wants to build relations with the United States on a mutually beneficial basis. Such a statement on Wednesday, April 14, was made by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“Doctrinally, ideologically, politically, we wanted, can and want to build relations with the United States, I mean the people of the United States, on a mutually beneficial basis, in order for it to be useful and necessary for our two countries,” she said on Solviev Live. …

Nevertheless, according to the diplomat, the American rhetoric and unfriendly steps cannot go unnoticed.

Zakharova added that Washington should not demand predictability from Moscow in this matter, since the United States itself has become the most unpredictable state in recent years.

“We want the United States to become at least a little predictable. But they certainly do not have to demand this – neither from us, nor from anyone else, ”the representative of the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Earlier on Wednesday, the diplomatic service told about the preparation of a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. According to Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry is doing its part of the work, but in general, the issue is within the competence of the administration of the head of state.

The day before, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden had a telephone conversation initiated by the American side. The leaders discussed Russian-American relations and a number of important international issues.

Biden reaffirmed his commitment to building stable and predictable relations with the Russian Federation in accordance with the interests of the United States and proposed to hold a summit meeting to discuss the entire range of issues facing states. On the same day, the UN welcomed the open dialogue between Putin and Biden. The organization noted that it was necessary to maintain peace and security.