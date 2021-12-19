The extradition of the Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin by Switzerland to the United States is another episode of the “hunt” for Russian citizens by Washington. This was announced on Sunday, December 19, by the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Switzerland Vladimir Khokhlov.

“The Swiss justice, unfortunately, ignored the arguments of the lawyers about the obvious political background of the case, accepted the doubtful arguments of the American side on faith and groundlessly rejected the counter request of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation. Thus, we have to admit that we are dealing with another episode of Washington’s ongoing “hunt” for Russian citizens in third countries, ” TASS the words of Khokhlov.

He noted that the Russian embassy is deeply disappointed with the hasty organization of the extradition of the Russian.

The Swiss Ministry of Justice announced Klyushin’s extradition to the United States the day before. The department clarified that the entrepreneur was handed over to the American police in Zurich, who accompanied him on the flight to the United States.

Maria Butina, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that the Klyushin case was a political order from the United States, played out according to the well-known scenario “Russian trace”.

On December 17, the Swiss Supreme Court rejected the latest appeal by lawyers for the Russian businessman, who were trying to block his extradition to the United States, claiming that he was the victim of an American political campaign.

Earlier, on December 13, a regular session took place, which the lawyers lost – the Swiss Federal Criminal Court upheld the decision to extradite the Russian citizen to the United States.

It was also stated that the court saw no signs of political overtones in the case against Klyushin. The businessman himself denies the accusations made in the Massachusetts court that he and his accomplices allegedly earned tens of millions of dollars by hacking confidential information on US listed companies.

In March 2021, the businessman was arrested by the Swiss police at the request of Washington during a family vacation in the ski resort of Zermatt, where he was accused of insider trading.

Vladislav Klyushin owns the M13 company. Its main product is a media and social media monitoring system called Katyusha. The site says that it is used by the presidential administration, government and other federal and regional departments. The essence of the service is that officials in real time can track the reaction of the press and Internet users to their actions.