By refusing the Russian vaccine against coronavirus, Ukraine is trying to please its curators and neglect the health of its own citizens. So the decision of Kiev was commented by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrei Rudenko, his words are quoted RIA News…

Rudenko noted that the Ukrainian government has shown no desire to receive the Russian vaccine, while the country’s officials call the drug “a hybrid weapon against Ukraine.” “Apparently, the political situation and the desire to please their Western curators for the current Ukrainian government are more important than the lives and health of their own citizens,” the diplomat emphasized.

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev did not purchase Sputnik V due to the lack of evidence of the drug’s effectiveness. He added that the citizens of Ukraine are “definitely not rabbits.” The Kremlin said that the position of the Ukrainian leadership is the position of an absolute minority. According to the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, “absolutely considerable” number of Ukrainian residents would like to be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine.

Sputnik V became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus. At present, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO). The vaccine has already been registered in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Republika Srpska (part of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Lebanon and Myanmar.