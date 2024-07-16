Polischuk: Kyiv’s statements about negotiations are a sham

Statements by the Ukrainian authorities about their readiness for negotiations are empty words and “eyewash,” said Alexey Polischuk, head of the second department of the CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, reports TASS.

“If the authorities in Kyiv were really ready to resolve the crisis through political and diplomatic methods, then they would first of all cancel the decree in force in Ukraine on the self-prohibition of negotiations with the Russian leadership,” the diplomat said.

He added that the majority of countries in the world understand the emptiness of the words of the Kyiv authorities, and behind the rhetoric of its representatives lies the desire to lure the countries of the global South into the anti-Russian camp.

Earlier it became known that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban may begin discussing his peace plan for Ukraine at the European Union (EU) summit in the UK.

“I can’t say for sure, but we can expect that this will be discussed on the sidelines of the summit,” the agency’s source said, noting that the Hungarian politician may also come forward with a proposal to discuss other peace initiatives.