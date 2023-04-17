Russia stands for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan and the resolution of possible disputable issues through negotiations. This was stated on April 17 by the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov at a meeting with the Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow, Mohammed Sirraja.

The diplomats discussed developments in Sudan in the context of the armed clashes taking place there. At the same time, the Russian side focused on ensuring the security of the Russian Embassy in Khartoum and the Russians currently in the African country.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese doctors’ committee reported that more than 100 civilians had died in armed clashes between the army and the Rapid Reaction Force (RRF). According to doctors, the death toll is rising as medical facilities where the wounded are taken are exposed to artillery shelling. It is noted that the exact number of victims cannot be calculated.

It was also reported that 15 people were blocked in the building of the Nubian Metropolis in Sudanese Khartoum due to hostilities, including a Russian woman with a child. People can’t go outside because of the shelling.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreements between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the sovereign council (the country’s governing body), and his deputy Hamidti. On the morning of April 15, clashes between the army and special forces began near the military base in the city of Meroe and in the capital, Khartoum.