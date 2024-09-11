Zakharova: Russia calls not to turn a blind eye to Kyiv’s crimes

Russia calls on the international community to give a proper assessment of Kyiv’s crimes and not turn a blind eye to them. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, during an official briefing, reports a correspondent for Lenta.ru.

The diplomat stressed that none of the “Ukrainian criminals and their accomplices will be able to escape punishment.”

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Ukraine is turning into an international terrorist organization by holding negotiations with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (a terrorist organization banned in Russia). She commented on the report of the Turkish publication Aydınlık about the negotiations of the Ukrainian authorities with the organization. Zakharova stated that Kyiv has long maintained contacts with terrorists to organize sabotage and exchange information.