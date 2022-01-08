The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, considered the statement of the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about the introduction of Russian peacekeepers into Kahastan amid the riots, boorish.

Earlier that day, the head of American diplomacy said that Washington learned one lesson from history, allegedly, “when Russians are in your house, it can be difficult to get them to leave.”

“If Anthony Blinken is so fond of history lessons, then let him mean the following: when Americans are in your house, it can be difficult to stay alive, not to be robbed or raped,” Zakharova wrote in response on her Telegram channel.

According to Zakharova, a number of peoples whose territories were invaded by the Americans will tell a lot about this. In particular, she mentioned Koreans, Vietnamese, Iraqis, Panamanians, Yugoslavs, Libyans, Syrians and “many other unfortunate people who were not lucky to see these uninvited guests at their” home “.

Earlier on Friday, Blinken said the United States did not understand why the Kazakh authorities turned to the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for help. He reiterated that the United States will monitor the actions of the CSTO forces and urged them not to violate human rights.

The day before, the White House also doubted the legality of the introduction of CSTO forces into Kazakhstan.

On January 7, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about the peacekeeping mission in the republic during a telephone conversation. In addition, the representatives of the countries also discussed the state and prospects of bilateral interaction, topical issues of global and regional security.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Participants of the rallies opposed the rise in prices for liquefied gas. The actions soon escalated into riots.

The most difficult situation was in Alma-Ata, where several premises of the government, financial organizations and television companies, as well as trade facilities were seized and destroyed. The criminals ransacked the offices of five TV channels, tried to attack a pre-trial detention center in the city of Taldykorgan and attempted to enter the territory of a military unit in the Aktobe region.

It also became known about the security forces killed during the protests in the republic. Their number increased to 18, two of them were beheaded.

The President of Kazakhstan Tokayev noted that the seized government offices were terrorist groups. He added that the bandits who caused the riots had received extensive training abroad.

The commandant’s office in Alma-Ata also said that the violent actions of the attackers testified to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations. A resident of Nur-Sultan, in a conversation with Izvestia, called the events in Alma-Ata looting and massacre, and not a peaceful protest.

The presidential administration of the country noted that among the militants operating in Alma-Ata there were snipers with special rifles.

On January 5, the President of Kazakhstan dismissed the government, headed the Security Council and at its meeting announced that he had turned to the CSTO for help in overcoming the terrorist threat. After that, Nikol Pashinyan, who holds the post of CSTO chairman, said that the organization would temporarily send collective peacekeeping forces to the republic for a limited period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in that country.

Later, the CSTO secretariat reported that the Russian part of the peacekeeping contingent was being transferred to Kazakhstan by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Il-76 and An-124 planes with Russian peacekeepers and equipment arrived in the republic. In addition, Belarusian peacekeepers arrived in Kazakhstan. Also, peacekeepers from Kyrgyzstan have already been delivered to Kazakhstan. In addition, the Russian side helps in the transfer of Armenian soldiers from the CSTO peacekeepers to Kazakhstan.

CSTO peacekeepers help Kazakhstani law enforcement officers maintain law and order, ensure the safety of life support facilities, social infrastructure, and airports.