The Russian Foreign Ministry laid responsibility for undermining Prilepin’s car on the Kyiv authorities and the United States

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the bombing of the car of the Russian writer and politician Zakhar Prilepin in the village of Pionerskoye, which is located about 30 kilometers from the city of Bor, blaming the attack not only on the Ukrainian authorities, but also on the United States. About it reported on the website of the department.

“The attack against Prilepin is another manifestation of that systematic approach to eliminating ideological opponents, which, through the efforts of Washington, has been actively planted in Ukraine since 2014,” the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Russian law enforcement agencies are currently studying all the details of the incident, noting that it can already be said with certainty that the attack was organized and carried out by the Kiev authorities, overseen by the United States. The Foreign Ministry also recalled that Washington was behind the coup in Ukraine, after which he actively helped her to support the anti-Russian project.

The explosion of the Audi Q7 car, in which Prilepin and his 27-year-old driver Alexander Shubin were, occurred on May 6 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. As a result of the incident, Shubin died, and the writer received numerous injuries.

The Investigative Committee of Russia qualified the incident as a terrorist attack. The terrorist organization from Ukraine “Atesh” took responsibility for the explosion.

Later it became known about the arrest of two men who were involved in the incident. According to the first suspect, he was recruited by one of the Ukrainian special services several years ago and passed on the necessary information in exchange for a monetary reward.