Russia announced on Tuesday the expulsion of 36 Belgian and Dutch diplomats in response to similar measures taken by Belgium and the Netherlands following the Russian attack on Ukraine.
The decision includes 21 Belgian and 15 Dutch diplomats, including 14 employees of the Dutch embassy in Moscow and an employee of the Dutch Consulate General in Saint Petersburg (northwest), according to a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry, and they should leave Russia within two weeks.
