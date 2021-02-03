The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the extension of the Treaty on Measures to Further Reduce and Limit Strategic Offensive Arms (START, unofficially known as START-3) with the United States. This is stated on website departments.

Moscow and Washington exchanged relevant notes. The missile treaty was officially extended for five years. Thus, it will operate as signed until February 5, 2026.

“Taking into account the special responsibility of Russia and the United States as the largest nuclear powers, an important decision has been made that guarantees the necessary level of predictability and transparency in this area, while strictly observing the balance of interests,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Moscow stands ready to work with Washington to strengthen global security.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joseph Biden was of key importance for the signing of the agreement. It took place on January 26. In addition to the missile treaty, the leaders discussed the issue of US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, the SolarWinds hack, and reports of Russians offering rewards for the lives of American soldiers in Afghanistan.

