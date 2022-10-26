Russian Foreign Ministry: US satellites can become targets for strike when used in Ukraine

US commercial satellites, if used as part of the conflict in Ukraine, could become legitimate targets for the Russian Armed Forces (AF) to strike, said Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, writes TASS.

Speaking at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, he focused on the “dangerous trend” in the course of the Ukrainian conflict. “We are talking about the use by the United States and its allies of civil infrastructure components in space, including commercial ones, in armed conflicts,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized.

He allowed the destruction of such satellites by the Russian military. “Quasi-civilian infrastructure could be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike,” Vorontsov added.

The diplomat added that the West “exposes the sustainability of peaceful space activities to an unjustified risk.” In addition, the actions of some countries have a negative impact on “numerous socio-economic processes on earth, on which the well-being of people depends,” the Foreign Ministry noted.

Earlier, Vorontsov called on the West to stop positioning space as an arena of rivalry.