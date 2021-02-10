The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Vladivostok, Andrei Brovarets, said that the US Consulate General in the city could finally be closed by mid-spring. His words Wednesday, February 10, leads press service government of Primorye.

The diplomat stressed that the decision to close the diplomatic mission was taken by the US State Department unilaterally, and expressed the hope that the new White House administration would revise it.

Brovarets noted that the closure of the American diplomatic mission in Vladivostok does not correspond to the general trends in the development of international cooperation in Primorye, writes “Gazeta.ru“.

On December 14, 2020, the Kommersant newspaper, citing diplomatic sources, wrote that the US authorities were considering the option of completely closing their consulates general in Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok.

Then the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that relations between the countries would not deteriorate due to the possible closure of the American Consulate General.

Four days later, The Washington Post wrote that the US State Department had notified the country’s Congress of its intention to permanently close the American Consulate General in Vladivostok and suspend the work of the consulate in Yekaterinburg.

The source of the publication emphasized that the closure of diplomatic missions may be related to the situation with Russian and American diplomats in 2017.

Later in December, it became known that Michael Pompeo, who at that time was the head of the US Department of State, nevertheless decided to close the American Consulate General in Vladivostok and suspend the work of the Consulate General in Yekaterinburg. According to a spokesman for the US Foreign Ministry, this decision was made to optimize the work of the US diplomatic mission in Russia.