Russian Foreign Ministry announced a possible provocation by Kyiv with radioactive materials near Pridnestrovie

Moscow calls on international organizations to pay attention to data allegedly indicating that Ukraine is preparing a provocation. It can happen near Transnistria, we are talking about the use of radioactive substances, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Her comment was posted on site departments.

Zakharova claims that the containers containing the California-252 radioactive substance were delivered to the ports of Odessa in mid-February. According to her, Ukrainian bloggers also spoke about this. In this regard, the diplomat accused the Ukrainian government of wanting to escalate the conflict.

“We call on relevant international organizations to pay close attention to this information. We warn the Kiev regime and its Western sponsors against any rash actions that endanger the lives and health of thousands of civilians,” Zakharova said.

Earlier, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the situation around Transnistria is “a subject of close attention and cause for concern in the Kremlin.”