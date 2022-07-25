Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov conveyed a message from Russian leader Vladimir Putin to President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso. This was announced on July 25 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“Sergey Lavrov is received by the President of the Republic of the Congo. The Russian minister conveyed a message to the head of the Congolese state from the President of the Russian Federation,” she wrote on Telegram.

It became known yesterday that the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry arrived in the republic on a working visit. It was noted that he will hold talks with the country’s leadership.

It is expected that after the Congo, the Minister will visit Uganda and Ethiopia.

The last time he made a big tour to African countries was in 2018.

On July 22, an article by Lavrov was published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in which he stated that Russia’s relations with African countries are based on the time-tested “bonds of friendship and cooperation.” According to him, the Russian side has always supported the Africans in their struggle for liberation from colonial oppression.

In early June, Putin, during a meeting with the chairman of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall, noted that Africa’s role in the international arena, including in political terms, is growing. He stressed that Moscow intends to further develop relations not only with individual states of this continent, but also with Africa as a whole.